Engine derailed near Chandimandir: DRM marks inquiry into matter

A J-grade railway officer will inquire into the engine derailment near Panchkula’s Chandimandir area that left three injured, Ambala division railway manager (DRM) GM Singh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the said engine was on its way from Kalka to Chandigarh when it derailed and fell into a pit, damaging its large portion.

Three persons, including a loco pilot, an assistant driver and a guard, had sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chandigarh.

The DRM said while the loco pilot has received some injuries on his face and nose, the other two are stable and might get discharged in a day or two.

Railways officials are, meanwhile, having a hard time retrieving the engine from the pit as cranes are unable to reach the spot. DRM Singh said that engineers are on the task and the engine will be transported to Saharanpur shed, its home station.

On being asked about the purported reason and aspects of inquiry, the DRM said, “It has come to the fore that the brakes of the engine were of poor quality and the engine was not fit to move alone. The inquiry will look into the entire incident and responsibility will be fixed. It will be checked if that’s because of someone’s mistake or was a result of a system failure.”

