Engineer Rashid discusses key infra projects for north Kashmir with Gadkari

Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid, during his two-day parole, met Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, in the Parliament chamber and apprised him on key infrastructure demands crucial to the development of north Kashmir. Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid, during his two-day parole, met Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, in the Parliament chamber and apprised him on key infrastructure demands crucial to the development of north Kashmir. (HT File)

During the discussion, Er Rashid advocated for the construction of the Karnah, Machil, and Gurez tunnels, stressing their critical importance as these regions remain cut off from the rest of the country for nearly six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

The spokesman of AIP said that the Baramulla MP emphasised that these tunnels would provide all-weather connectivity, improving the socio-economic conditions of the people and strengthening national integration. “He highlighted the need for Lolab-Bandipora road connectivity, linking the Lolab valley with Bandipora district, as well as the Takipora Lolab-Sopore road, which would enhance regional connectivity and facilitate better trade and transport,” the spokesman said.

He said that responding to these demands, Gadkari confirmed that the process for the Karnah Tunnel has already begun and assured that the other proposed tunnels and inter-district road networks would be taken up with the defence ministry for further consideration.

The AIP said that Er Rashid demanded ₹200 crore for the upgradation of national highway roads and other road infrastructure in north Kashmir, emphasising the urgent need to modernise road connectivity in the region. Gadkari assured full support for the proposed projects, reiterating the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in remote areas.