Engineering, pharma sectors welcome reduced US tariffs

Industry leaders across the manufacturing, engineering, and pharmaceutical sectors have welcomed the US decision to reduce tariffs on Indian imports to 18 per cent, calling it a positive signal for bilateral trade and exports.

KK Seth, chairman of the Fastener Industry Cluster (FICO), said the move would strengthen trade relations between India and the US and open fresh opportunities for exporters. He added that export-oriented sectors such as engineering goods and fasteners will benefit significantly from lower tariff barriers.

“This will enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the global market and support industrial growth,” Seth said, while urging early implementation of the revised tariff and expressed hope that tariffs could eventually be reduced to zero, enabling smoother trade flows and wider access for Indian manufacturers.

Manjinder Singh Sachdeva, president of the bicycle research and development organisation (BRADO), described the decision as a major relief for industrialists. He said improved export prospects would allow industries to expand production capacities and create more employment for both skilled and unskilled workers. “Higher tariffs had earlier disrupted the industrial supply chain. The reduction will help restore balance and improve trade flows between the two countries,” Sachdeva said, adding that further tariff cuts would bring long-term benefits to exporters.

From the pharmaceutical sector, Amit Gupta, managing director of Leeford Healthcare Limited, welcomed the move. He said the revised tariff regime could boost exports, enhance global competitiveness, and support India’s broader economic growth.