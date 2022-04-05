Engineers’ body seek termination of contract after waste set on fire in Ludhiana
Caught in the act while allegedly burning organic waste in the leisure valley in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Monday, the staff of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) contractor lands in a soup.
The Council of Engineers submitted a complaint with the chief secretary, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and deputy commissioner (DC) seeking termination of contract and imposition of ₹25,000 fine (environmental compensation).
President of the body, Kapil Arora, said earlier too, the contractor’s staff was caught burning the leaves and organic waste in the leisure valley in December and a complaint was submitted with the authorities.
“No action was taken at that time; a warning was given to the contractor. But the staff still burns the waste in the green belt which is against the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A challan of ₹25,000 should be issued to the contractor as per the solid waste rules and the contract should also be terminated as they are polluting the environment and adding to the pollution in the industrial hub of the state,” Arora said .
Meanwhile, LIT executive engineer, Jagdev Singh, said the contractor has submitted a complaint with Sarabha Nagar police station that some miscreants had put the waste on fire and his staff is not involved in the illegal activity. Singh stated that police will investigate the case and action will be taken as per the norms.
‘Issue a challan, if the facts in the complaint are found correct’
Following a complaint submitted by the engineers’ body against burning of waste inside the premises of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), the assistant director of solid waste management, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Naresh Kumar, has directed the MC officials to verify the complaint and issue a challan, if the facts in the complaint are found correct.
