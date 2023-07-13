Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hireath means a deep longing: Sudha Dipak on her new book

Hireath means a deep longing: Sudha Dipak on her new book

BySubhashree Nanda
Jul 13, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The English poetry book "Hiraeth" by poet Sudha Dipak was unveiled in Chandigarh. The book contains 61 poems that reflect deep longings and unusual experiences. A film based on the book, "The Sehgal House," will be screened in July.

English poetry book, Hiraeth, penned by poet Sudha Dipak, was unveiled exclusively for the media by Kalakshetra, a vertical of The Narrators Performing Arts Society, in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Sudha Dipak with her book, Hireath (HT Photo)
Sudha Dipak with her book, Hireath (HT Photo)

A conversation between Sudha and Nisha Luthra, founder and director of The Narrators, was also organised. Sudha announced that The Sehgal House, a film based on the book and directed by Luthra, will be screened at Tagore Theatre on July 15.

Talking about the book, Sudha says, “Hireath means a deep longing for something. Every poem in the book justifies the title and has a deep meaning. The book has 61 poems that are epiphanies or unusual experiences I had at different stages of her life.”

Each poem has an illustration created by Anubhav Som, who has also designed the cover of the book.

“Years back, my friend, Meenaxi Verma motivated me to give words to my thoughts. However, I slipped into a comfort zone and the resultant procrastination delayed my penning down the poems. But writing reviews of two books authored by Dr Vimal Kalia gave me the desired push. I then put together my collection,” adds the poet.

“Most poems are about different realisations at different stages of life. Some are motivational, while some show the incessant struggle between heart and mind,” says Sudha.

The Narrators’ Nisha Luthra says, “I was touched by these poems. The essence of Sudha’s poetic collection left a deep impact on my mind. Our film, The Sehgal House, is a story that revolves around emotions interwoven with relationships. With each recital, many layers of the family bond are at disposal for the audience to absorb.”

    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, health, etc for the daily entertainment & lifestyle supplement, HT City.

