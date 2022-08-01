Enhance vigil at Punjab borders: CM to BSF DG

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 01, 2022 05:33 AM IST
CM Bhagwant Mann says meticulous planning and flawless execution of strategy against drug smuggling by BSF and the Punjab Police can act as a barrier to save the country from poison of drugs
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar to enhance vigil at the state borders to check smuggling of drugs and weapons. (ANI file)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked director general of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar to enhance vigil at the state borders to check smuggling of drugs and weapons.

In a meeting with the BSF DG held here, the CM said: “Punjab, being a border state, faces numerous challenges in the wake of smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the fence. This needs to be checked as it poses a grave threat to the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.

Punjab is fighting country’s war against drug as not even a single ounce of drug is produced here, but as state is on transit route of drug supply, it is battling hard to prevent smuggling of drugs into the country, he added.

“Meticulous planning and flawless execution of strategy against drug smuggling by BSF and the Punjab Police can act as a barrier to save the country from poison of drugs,” the CM said, assuring full support to the BSF.

Underlining the need for equipping BSF and the state police with the latest weapons and gadgets to combat cross-border terrorism and smuggling more effectively, Mann said he had already flagged off this issue with the central government.

