Ahead of Independence Day, security upped near Line of Control

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been enhanced on the Line of Control (LoC) and villages close to zero line.

According to the J&K administration, at least five to six infiltration bids were foiled by security forces along the LoC this year and 15 infiltrators were killed. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials privy to the developments said that officials along the LoC and nearby villages have been briefed to keep eye on the sensitive spots. The army has been asked to step up night domination operations in villages close to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Though army is always on alert, surveillance has been stepped up to foil nefarious designs of our enemies,” said an army officer deployed on the LoC in north Kashmir.

Drones are used being used to keep watch on the dense forests. “Independence Day is an important occasion for the nation and no chances can be taken. Security personnel are always on an alert,” said another officer. In the past week, police conducted security review meetings in central and north Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, in a written response to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt in Lok Sabha, Union minister Nityanand Rai said the approach adopted by Union government to tackle cross border infiltration has ensured a perceptible decline in infiltration. As per the data shared by Rai, there were zero incidents of cross-border infiltration in the Union territory this year till June 30.

According to the J&K administration, at least five to six infiltration bids were foiled by security forces along the LoC this year and 15 infiltrators were killed.

Most of the infiltration attempts were made from Keran, Tangdar and Machil sectors in Kupwara district