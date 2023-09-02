2,200 patients awaiting corneal transplant at PGI; disparity between demand and donations, say doctors

As many as 2,200 patients are anxiously awaiting corneal transplant at PGIMER, Chandigarh, yet the hospital receives only 400 to 500 cornea donations annually, doctors said on Saturday, indicating the enormous disparity between demand and donations.

Corneal blindness, a condition where the cornea – the clear, front part of the eye –becomes damaged or opaque, can severely impair one’s vision or even lead to total blindness.

Dr SS Pandav, head of ophthalmology department, PGIMER, said corneal blindness had emerged as a significant healthcare challenge in India, with approximately 1.2 million individuals currently affected by this condition, while the annual transplant count in the country ranged between 25,000 and 30,000.

Dr Pandav further said there were many variables causing this problem, including a lack of knowledge regarding corneal donation, ineffective processes for procurement and distribution, and cultural restrictions on organ donation.

As the nation observes the 38th National Eye Donation fortnight, the campaign has also kick-started at PGIMER. Since 1985, the 15-day campaign is celebrated every year by the Union government, wherein health institutes and other stakeholders are encouraged to campaign for mass public awareness for eye donation and motivate citizens to pledge their eyes after death.

