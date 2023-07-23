Man threatens to kill Chandigarh teen for rejecting marriage proposal, held

Enraged over a city-based girl denying his marriage proposal, a 20-year-old man from Gurugram threatened to arrive in Chandigarh and kill her on her birthday that fell on Saturday. The accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Acting swiftly on the girl’s complaint, cyber crime police arrested the accused, Himanshu Jangra, who repairs air-conditioners for a living.

Sharing details, inspector Ranjit Singh, station house officer, Cyber Crime police station, said the girl came in contact with the accused through Instagram in December 2020.

They forged a relationship and met several times in Chandigarh, during which he took objectionable pictures and videos of her.

In the beginning of 2023, he proposed her for marriage, and when she turned him down, started using abusive language for her and her family via text messages.

“Himanshu proceeded to create several Instagram accounts to send obscene content and messages to the complainant and her family. He also threatened to upload her objectionable pictures and videos on social media, and intimidated her with murder threats, causing her mental harassment,” a cop said.

Following Himanshu’s arrest, police also recovered the mobile phone used to threaten the girl.

The accused was booked under Sections 354-C (voyeurism), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under relevant sections of the IT Act at the Cyber Crime police station.