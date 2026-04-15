Ensure completion of Shongtong–Karcham hydro project by end of this fiscal: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is on his two-day Kinnaur visit, reviewed the progress of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project on the Satluj River on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to the Shongtong–Karcham hydro project, in Kinnaur, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Directing the department to ensure the completion of first phase by January 2027 and entire project by the end of the current financial year, Sukhu inspected the powerhouse, surge shaft and barrage areas of the project and interacted with engineers and workers at the site.

The project, underway for the last fourteen years, is expected to generate around 1,579 million units of electricity annually, substantially strengthening the energy portfolio and grid stability in the state once completed. It is also projected to contribute nearly ₹900 crore annually to Himachal’s economy.

CM said that despite various challenges, the state government has ensured proactive intervention through strengthened monitoring mechanisms and improved project planning. Technical measures were continuously implemented to address site-specific issues and maintain construction momentum. Approximately 75% of the project work has been completed so far.

₹10 crore announced for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Kinnaur

While inspecting the under-construction structures of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and the sports hostel at Kalpa in Kinnaur district, the CM announced an additional ₹10 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the building’s construction.

The CM also directed officials to expedite the construction work.

Furthermore, Sukhu announced ₹2 crore for the construction of Balika Ashram on the land identified within the school premises and stressed maintaining high construction quality.

Earlier, at the Rest House in Reckong Peo, a delegation from the district ex-servicemen association met the CM and requested financial assistance for the construction of a Sainik Rest House. Responding to their demand, Sukhu announced ₹2 crore for the project.