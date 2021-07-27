Ensure NHAI doesn’t acquire farmers’ land forcibly for road projects: Amarinder to DGP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday directed director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the farmers’ land is not acquired by force by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ if the landowners find the compensation amount offered to them inadequate
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Amarinder assured a farmers’ delegation that he would soon meet Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari demanding revision in compensation for land.

The farmers have rejected the meagre compensation awarded by the district revenue officers who have been designated as competent authority for land acquisitions (CALA). After meeting a delegation of the Road Kissan Sangarsh Committee in Chandigarh, the CM asked the financial commissioner (revenue) to issue detailed instructions not to credit the compensation amount into the accounts of farmers against their will. He also directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure that the farmers’ land is not seized forcibly.

The issue relates to 25,000 acre land in 15 districts across the state. The land is under process of acquisition for the project covering multiple expressways, viz. the Delhi- Amritsar-Katra, Ludhiana-Ropar, Bathinda-Dabwali, besides Jalandhar and Ludhiana bypass.

The Road Kissan Sangarsh Committee delegation was led by state president Sukhdev Singh Dhillon. The CM directed his principal secretary to seek early appointment with Gadkari.

