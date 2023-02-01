Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ensure release of industrial policy on time, Bhagwant Mann to officials

Ensure release of industrial policy on time, Bhagwant Mann to officials

Published on Feb 01, 2023

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked officers of the state to ensure that the new Industrial Policy is dedicated to industry soon.

Mann said that Punjab is on the threshold of becoming a front runner industrial state in the country. (HT file photo)
Chandigarh

Chairing a high-level review meeting here at his office, the chief minister said that Punjab is on the threshold of becoming a front runner industrial state in the country. He said that the new Industrial Policy which is being prepared by the state government will act as a pivot for it. Mann said for the first time, Industrial Policy has been formulated after taking the views of all the stakeholders especially the industrialists.

The CM said the suggestions of industry captains of the state have been duly incorporated in this policy. Likewise, Mann said the opinions received from the industrial tycoons during his recent visits to Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai too have been included in it.

He said that this new industrial policy will give much needed fillip to industrial growth of the state.

