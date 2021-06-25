Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Ensure strict compliance to Covid norms: Chandigarh adviser to DGP, DC
chandigarh news

Ensure strict compliance to Covid norms: Chandigarh adviser to DGP, DC

The adviser said after his visit to Sukhna Lake that he found that people were not fully following the Covid protocols like wearing masks
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:48 AM IST
A police officer warns two men flouting social distancing norms at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

To ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms in public spaces, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday directed the director general of police and deputy commissioner to start an enforcement drive from Friday against those violating Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Pal said after his visit to Sukhna Lake that he found that people were not fully following the Covid protocols like wearing masks. He appealed to the public to follow SOPs at all times like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and to get themselves vaccinated.

“It is to emphasis that people should maintain covid appropriate behavior, that is, wearing of mask and social distancing norms at public places,” said Pal.

Earlier, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had on Thursday reviewed the public health response to Covid and preparedness of states/UTs through video-conferencing. Gauba insisted on taking preventive measures amid concerns surrounding the third wave. He sought strengthening of medical infrastructure, acceleration of the pace of vaccination and enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries/advisers to administrators and DGPs of states/UTs. Inputs from various public health experts were shared with the states.

In a subsequent meeting with officials of the UT administration, Pal directed them to ensure compliance with the directions given by the cabinet secretary.

