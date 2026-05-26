Ensure SYL push during visits to Punjab: Hooda to Saini

Reacting to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s repeated visits to Punjab, former CM and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said Saini should focus on securing the state’s share of water through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal during his visits.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Saini repeatedly visits Punjab and makes promises to bring a change in Punjab, but he never speaks on why Punjab should release Haryana’s water in the SYL canal,” he said while addressing a press conference in Rohtak.

Hooda alleged that Haryana was facing multiple issues under the BJP government, including inflation, power shortages, drinking water scarcity, unemployment and deteriorating law and order.

Referring to the recent fuel price hike, Hooda said the increase of around ₹7.5 per litre would further burden the common man and trigger inflation. He also criticised the rise in LPG cylinder prices and claimed inflation had reached 8.3%.

He demanded that the Haryana government should reduce VAT on diesel and petrol, stating that the current 18% VAT was adding to the distress of farmers already struggling with rising input costs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Targeting the state government over the power situation, Hooda alleged that Haryana was witnessing unscheduled power cuts and severe electricity shortages. He said people in several areas were also facing an acute drinking water crisis as canal water was reportedly being released only once a week in some regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the state government over the power situation, Hooda alleged that Haryana was witnessing unscheduled power cuts and severe electricity shortages. He said people in several areas were also facing an acute drinking water crisis as canal water was reportedly being released only once a week in some regions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On unemployment, Hooda accused the government of failing to provide jobs to the youth of Haryana.

Claiming that the BJP government had “not a single achievement” to showcase, Hooda alleged that staff members of government-aided colleges had not been paid salaries.

Responding to questions on the “Sadbhav Yatra” of Congress leader Brijender Singh, Hooda said he had earlier visited Gurugram and extended his best wishes for the programme. He dismissed media reports that he deliberately skipped the closing ceremony of Sadhbhav Yatra saying he did not say that this yatra was not Congress’ Yatra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Hooda said the Congress will soon hold a meeting regarding SIR in Haryana but insisted it should be carried out fairly and transparently.