Ensure time-bound preparations for 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: PWD minister to officials

Public works department (PWD) minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. During a meeting, officials of the department informed that three tent cities were being readied to accommodate up to 12,000 devotees in Anandpur Sahib.

He said the work will be completed in time. The minister also reviewed the preparations for the special session of the Vidhan Sabha being held in Anandpur Sahib. He instructed the officers that additional staff may be deployed as required to ensure that all the work related to this work is completed before the specified date.

He also instructed the officers that a detailed schedule should be fixed for review meetings regarding these works and if any difficulty arises, it should be brought to the notice of the higher officers immediately.

The condition of the routes of the ‘nagar kirtans’ coming from different places in connection with the 350th martyrdom event was also reviewed.

Invitation extended to CMs of Tripura, MP

Local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh met Tripura chief minister Manik Saha in Agartala to give him a formal invitation to join in the mega event. Similarly, ministers Dr Baljit Kaur and Mohinder Bhagat met Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to invite him. The ministers were apprised of the series of events being organised to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the Guru.