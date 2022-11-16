Ensuring people feel safe, cracking down on drugs top priority: Ludhiana police chief

Mandeep Singh Sidhu took charge as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police on Tuesday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that his priority will be maintaining the rule of law in the city and ensuring that the people feel safe at all times. “No one will be allowed to the take law in his hands. Police will also work to maintain communal harmony in the city.”

The commissioner of police was given the guard of honour on reaching the office. Later, he held detailed deliberations with the senior officers of the police commissionerate. He also interacted with lower rung police personnel.

“As I have worked in Ludhiana as superintendent of police (SP, headquarters and city) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP), I have an idea of the city and the main issues plaguing it. With time, the city has inherited some problems related to industry and traffic. I will make an effort to resolve these issues,” he said.

The new police chief also said that eradication of drugs will be his top priority. “Police personnel have already identified hot spots of drugs. We will keep an eye on these areas and on habitual offenders,”he said, adding that he will continue with the schemes initiated by his predecessor Kaustubh Sharma.

“I will make sure that public dealing at the police stations is strengthened and police officers are held accountable. He also said that thrust would also be laid on ensuring the security of senior citizens in the city,” he said.