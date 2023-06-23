Modi in US: PM’s visit will bolster economies, says Punjab-origin businessman Darshan Dhaliwal

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based entrepreneur and a philanthropist awarded with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in January, was among the non-resident Indians (NRIs) who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab-origin businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and his wife Derba at the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Interacting with the media following the dinner, Dhaliwal termed Modi’s visit “an outstanding success”. “Close ties between the United States and India are beneficial for both democracies. This visit will bolster the economies of both nations as it has resulted in the formulation of path-breaking agreements, such as technology and innovation exchanges, increased US consulates in India, special visas for Indians, as well as advancements in semiconductor, jet engine, and space deals,” he said.

Dhaliwal, who belongs to Rakhra village in Patiala and moved to the US to study mechanical engineering in 1972, lauded Modi’s accomplishments for the nation at large and Sikh community in particular. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Prime Minister and announced that he, along with members of the Indian diaspora, will be hosting Modi on Friday, where the Prime Minister will deliver a speech underscoring Indo-US ties and the Indian government’s ground-breaking decisions.

During the dinner meeting, Modi exchanged pleasantries with Dhaliwal and his wife Derba. The Prime Minister urged Derba to encourage Dhaliwal to play “a more proactive role” in strengthening Indo-US relations. Dhaliwal’s younger brother, Surjit Rakhra, is a former Punjab cabinet minister, while another brother Charanjit Rakhra and he run businesses in the gasoline and real estate sectors in the US.

