Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country.

In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.

He said the 21st century will be the century of India and entrepreneurs will play an important role in this.

The governor said that the possibilities of sustainable development in entrepreneurship can be increased only by providing skills to the youth.

“In our country, 93 percent number is of unorganised workers due to which the working class is deprived to take advantage of the schemes of the government. The workers can be connected with the organised sectors only by increasing the skills in the country,” added the governor.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that no country can progress economically without the development of entrepreneurship. “Many economic and social problems, such as poverty, unemployment, wealth inequality, low productivity, low standard of living can be removed by the development of entrepreneurship. At present, there is a population of 37 crore youth in the country, which is an invaluable asset for us, who have to become job providers instead of job seekers,” he added.