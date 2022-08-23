Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship in country.
In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.
He said the 21st century will be the century of India and entrepreneurs will play an important role in this.
The governor said that the possibilities of sustainable development in entrepreneurship can be increased only by providing skills to the youth.
“In our country, 93 percent number is of unorganised workers due to which the working class is deprived to take advantage of the schemes of the government. The workers can be connected with the organised sectors only by increasing the skills in the country,” added the governor.
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said that no country can progress economically without the development of entrepreneurship. “Many economic and social problems, such as poverty, unemployment, wealth inequality, low productivity, low standard of living can be removed by the development of entrepreneurship. At present, there is a population of 37 crore youth in the country, which is an invaluable asset for us, who have to become job providers instead of job seekers,” he added.
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax
The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax. Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”
