Entry-level classes: 5,071 seats up for grabs at Chandigarh’s private schools

The 76 private schools in Chandigarh have 5,071 seats available in entry-level classes for the 2024-25 session, whose admission process kicked off on Thursday. Some schools may not participate in the centralised admissions for the category, despite the Chandigarh education department issuing notices to violators from last session. (HT FILE)

As per information shared by private schools with the UT education department, 20 minority schools have 1,825 seats, of which 275 (15%) will be reserved for the EWS category, while the 56 non-minority schools have 3,246 seats and will have to reserve 815 (25%) for the EWS category.

While all private schools have been granted the go-ahead to start the admission process for general seats, two non-minority and 10 minority schools have been given the permission strictly subject to the decision of the competent authority on the show-cause notices issued to them earlier this year for not participating in the centralised EWS admissions for the 2023-24 session.

As per education department officials, the matter is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court and subject to the decision of the court.

Meanwhile, New Public School, Sector 18, a minority school, hasn’t provided information regarding its entry-level seats. The education department has written to the school to provide this information or action may be initiated against it.

Some schools may skip centralised EWS admissions

While the total number of seats and those reserved for EWS students for all schools have been mentioned, some schools may not participate in the centralised admissions for the category, despite the education department issuing notices to violators from last session.

President of Independent Schools Association, HS Mamik said, “We are willing to admit EWS students, but the department must give us in writing that they will reimburse money for all 25% seats as stipulated under the Right To Education (RTE) Act.”

Some minority schools that don’t fall under the ambit of the RTE Act may also not participate in the process.

Admissions for EWS students are likely to start from third week of December. The process will be conducted in a centralised manner by the UT education department as done last year.

Admissions at govt schools delayed

While the admission schedule released by the UT education department had stated that admissions for entry-level classes for government schools will start side-by-side with private schools, the process has been delayed.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This is the first year that the process for government schools will be carried out on a centralised platform. The system is being finalised and we have ample time.” He added that the portal will be opened around December 15.

On EWS reservations, Brar said the department was prepared to ensure compliance by schools of their statutory obligation under the RTE Act: “The department will also ensure that the EWS and non-EWS admission process in private schools is fair and transparent.”