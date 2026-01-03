EOW files chargesheet against 108 in corruption racket in Bandipora

Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir (Crime Branch, J&K) on Friday filed chargesheet against 108 persons accused in embezzlement of government funds and illegal appointments in electric division Sumbal, said officials on Friday. The charge-sheet has been filed against 108 accused persons in connection with a major case involving embezzlement of government funds and illegal appointments in Electric Division Sumbal. (File)

The EOW, has submitted the chargesheet in FIR under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act before the court of special judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla. The charge-sheet has been filed against 108 accused persons in connection with a major case involving embezzlement of government funds and illegal appointments in Electric Division Sumbal.

“The accused include 15 executive engineers, 6 assistant accounts officers, 1 accounts assistant, 6 head assistants, 4 senior assistants (including the kingpin Mushtaq Ahmad Malik S/o Sonaullah Malik R/o Aragam, Bandipora), 4 junior assistants and 1 orderly, all of whom were posted in Sumbal electric division. The charge-sheet also names 25 officers and officials of J&K Bank, Branch Sumbal Sonawari, besides 46 fake employees who were illegally appointed,” EOW said in a statement, adding that the case was registered following credible information that the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), in connivance with other officials of the department and bank officials, fraudulently drew crores of rupees from government accounts and facilitated fake appointments. Investigation established large-scale commission of offences, including diversion of government funds.

“During the investigation, crores of rupees were recovered from the accused kingpin Mushtaq Ahmad Malik and deposited into the government treasury. It further emerged that substantial amounts were transferred to multiple bank accounts of the accused, including savings accounts and term deposits, along with accrued interest,” the EOW said, adding that the government had accorded sanction for prosecution against the accused persons and accordingly chargesheet submitted before the competent court for judicial adjudication.