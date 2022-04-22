Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
E-portal for SC scholarships launched in Punjab

Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur launched an e-portal for Scheduled Caste (SC) students to apply for post-matric scholarship, on Thursday.

Presiding over a training session on SC scholarships, held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan in Sector 60, Mohali, Dr Kaur said this is a unique initiative to save students’ time and money, and a befitting tribute to the founder of the constitution who dreamt of providing fair and reasonable education opportunities to the downtrodden sections of the society.

Dwelling on the teachings of Ambedkar, she said that education is a vital tool to create an equitable society.

The cabinet minister also highlighted her efforts at releasing funds to the tune of 181.03 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme and said this amount will be disbursed to the students soon.

Principal secretary, social justice and empowerment, Ramesh Ganta, director social justice, empowerment and minorities, Amrit Kaur Gill, and director sub plan Raj Bahadur Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

