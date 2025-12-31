Er Rashid to hold hunger strike over attack on minorities

Awami Ittehad Party leader and jailed MP from Baramulla Er Rashid on Tuesday said that racist are given free hand to attack minorities of north east and Jammu and Kashmir. Awami Ittehad Party leader and jailed MP from Baramulla Er Rashid (File)

To express sympathy with the family of Angel Chakma, an MBA student, Rashid will observe a day-long hunger strike in Tihar Jail on December 31.

In a statement through his legal team, Rashid said, “It is unfortunate and shameful that cries of deceased Angle Chakma could convince the ‘racist’ goons that the victim was an Indian. It took the Uttarakhand government 14 days to react only when Chakma died in Dehradun hospital. People have a right to ask why was victim not shifted to Delhi for better medical care.”

Er Rashid in a statement further said that instances of lynching and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are highly condemnable and a blot on Bangladesh government. “How can similar incidents especially in Himachal, Haryana, and Uttarakhand and minorities of Odisa, Bihar and parts of country be put under the carpet by calling these racist communal goons as mere miscreants, which is unfortunate what happened to Angle Chakma though may be endorsed by all but mere condemnations do not bring precious human lives back even hanging of killers cannot be claimed to be real justice as human life has no substitute. People of north east and Jammu and Kashmir face many similar issues, including threat to their demography, culture, identity, language, jobs and land but suppression is the only tool to silence the voice of peaceful students.”