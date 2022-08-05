Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani’s Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls’ group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula.
In the U-15 girls’ group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar’s Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys’ U-17 group 1 match. Yamunanagar’s Gursehajdeep Singh defeated Lucky of Karnal 11-5,11-4,11-8; while Fame of Hisaar beat Rhythm Gautam of Ambala 10-12,11-8,11-9,12-10 in the boys’ U-17 group 1 match. In the boys’ group 1 U-13 match, Aaradhya of Panchkula beat Sehaj Bhatia of Yamunanagar 11-2,11-3,11-5.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes
A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles. The accused has been identified as Lakhan, 26. Police had recovered the stolen bikes from Chandosi district near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. These two wheelers had been stolen from Chandigarh and Panchkula. A theft case was registered at Industrial Area police station.
Man caught gambling
A resident of Dadumajra Colony was arrested while gambling. The accused has been identified as Sikander alias Gyani, 35, and ₹12,120 was recovered from his possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered against him at Maloya police station and he was later granted bail.
Management committee of Sec-15 senior citizen home holds meeting
A meeting of the management committee of Senior Citizen Home, Sector 15, and day care centre for elderly was held under Shalini Chetal, director of social welfare, on Thursday. The management committee inspected all facilities and reviewed the overall functioning of the senior citizen home and day care centre. The committee members also interacted with the residents and took feedback about the home.
Mohali admn carrying out drive to keep check on quality of edible oil
The Mohali health department has initiated a drive to keep check on quality of edible oil in the district. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district health officer Dr Subhash Kumar said the drive started on August 1 and will continue till August 14, where they will collect samples and test the content of trans fat and other ingredients in edible oil being sold in Mohali. The team has already taken two samples from Dera Bassi and the rest will be collected soon. A total of 10 samples will be collected from shops across the district.
Vij launches ‘health ATM’ for cops in Ambala
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched a “health ATM”, a walk-in health kiosk equipped with integrated point of care diagnostics for personnel of Haryana Police at the auditorium of Police DAV Public School in Ambala. “The health kiosk measures more than 50 essential diagnostic parameters including body temperature, SPO2, BMI to blood glucose, haemoglobin and ECG to rapid test for infectious disease. Result of all these parameters is on near real time basis for improved patient outcome and care,” said representative of Lord’s Mark Industries, which has developed the machine.
Admission process for USOL courses to start today
The online admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, advance diplomas and certificate courses at Panjab University’s University School of Open Learning (USOL) will begin on Friday. The candidates need to register before September 15 for admission without late fees. USOL offers fee concessions and scholarships for needy students. Meanwhile, the portal for Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) will remain open till August 6. Candidates can register online and deposit fee till August 5 and upload their photograph and signature till August 6. Also, PU will conduct the entrance test for admission to BEd in Chandigarh on August 21.
-
Man assaults health workers for administering anti-measles vaccine to his kids
Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly “abusing and assaulting several health workers” for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughters, who were brought to the immunisation centre in Tauru by their mother, said officials on Thursday. Police said the man, who works as a driver, reached the vaccine centre, and first abused his wife for getting their daughters the vaccine, without his permission.
-
In 6 months, expect a smarter, more effective parking system in Chandigarh
Swift parking through FASTag, parking guidance system, license plate recognition and incentives for shopkeepers using designated spaces are in the offing, as the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to revamp its parking management system. Before the tenure of the current parking contracts ends in January 2023, MC is planning to float fresh tenders by September/October to bring in advancements in the parking system as the next contracts come into effect next year.
-
Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody
Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Disha Gupta, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody. The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody. The detailed order is awaited.
-
Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter's matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, Balkar Singh, was arrested on Thursday. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal's daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute.
-
3 years after audit, GMADA chief seeks report on ₹8.7 crore excess payment to Aerocity developer
Over three years after an audit discovered that excess payment of ₹8.76 crore was made to the agency developing Aerocity, the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has finally swung into action and sought a detailed report from the engineering department. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011. “Action will be initiated after receiving the report,” he said.
