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ESI healthcare review: Saini orders de-empanelment of 6 pvt hospitals in Panipat

The six hospitals were found to have made excessive referrals during the 2020–21 to 2023–24 period, and discrepancies were detected in doctors’ signatures on referral forms

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday initiated action to de-empanel six private hospitals in Panipat. An official spokesperson said that notices have been issued to the concerned hospitals.

The CM said that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) be entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. (HT File)

The spokesperson said the CM while chairing a review meeting of ESI healthcare issued directions to ensure transparency and accountability in the ESI healthcare system, stating that negligence or corruption at any level will not be tolerated.

“The six hospitals were found to have made excessive referrals during the 2020–21 to 2023–24 period, and discrepancies were detected in doctors’ signatures on referral forms. In connection with the case, three employees of the Panipat ESI Hospital have been suspended with immediate effect. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against five medical superintendents,’’ the spokesperson said.

The CM said that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) be entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He further instructed that records of 133 other private hospitals empanelled under ESI across the state be examined by the ACB to detect any irregularities in a timely manner.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ESI healthcare review: Saini orders de-empanelment of 6 pvt hospitals in Panipat
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ESI healthcare review: Saini orders de-empanelment of 6 pvt hospitals in Panipat
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