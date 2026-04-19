ESI healthcare review: Saini orders de-empanelment of 6 pvt hospitals in Panipat

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Saturday initiated action to de-empanel six private hospitals in Panipat. An official spokesperson said that notices have been issued to the concerned hospitals.

The CM said that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) be entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. (HT File)

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The spokesperson said the CM while chairing a review meeting of ESI healthcare issued directions to ensure transparency and accountability in the ESI healthcare system, stating that negligence or corruption at any level will not be tolerated.

“The six hospitals were found to have made excessive referrals during the 2020–21 to 2023–24 period, and discrepancies were detected in doctors’ signatures on referral forms. In connection with the case, three employees of the Panipat ESI Hospital have been suspended with immediate effect. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against five medical superintendents,’’ the spokesperson said.

The CM said that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) be entrusted with conducting a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He further instructed that records of 133 other private hospitals empanelled under ESI across the state be examined by the ACB to detect any irregularities in a timely manner.

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{{^usCountry}} He also directed officials to enhance the capacity of the Panipat ESI Hospital from 75 beds to 100 beds and to expand its operation theatre. Similarly, directions were issued to upgrade the Jagadhri ESI Hospital from 80 to 100 beds and to increase the capacity of the Hisar ESI dispensary from 12 to 50 beds. He emphasised that all hospitals should be equipped with modern medical technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed officials to enhance the capacity of the Panipat ESI Hospital from 75 beds to 100 beds and to expand its operation theatre. Similarly, directions were issued to upgrade the Jagadhri ESI Hospital from 80 to 100 beds and to increase the capacity of the Hisar ESI dispensary from 12 to 50 beds. He emphasised that all hospitals should be equipped with modern medical technology. {{/usCountry}}

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