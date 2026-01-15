Establishing law university: PDP, PC asks CM Omar to honour promise made to Kashmir people

Amid the new controversy on setting up of new National law university in Kashmir, People’s Conference (PC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah to honour the promise made to people of Budgam. PC chief Sajad Lone (File)

During the bypolls, Omar had promised to establish National law university at Budgam, however after results, the chief minister had said that establishment was still under consideration.

From past some time, a section of people in Jammu are started demanding establishment of National law university in the winter capital.

PC chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone on Wednesday issued a sharp statement calling upon CM Omar to honour his electoral commitment of establishing a law university in Budgam, while simultaneously questioning what he termed Jammu’s “obsessive” opposition to developmental initiatives in Kashmir.

Speaking on the promise, Lone said, “The sanctity of the institution of CM demands that he live up to his promise and keep it there,” he stated, referring to the proposed university’s location in Budgam.

“And this Jammu thing. I hope Jammu prospers. But this obsession of having everything and anything that Kashmir wants is more of an issue of lunacy. They have an IIM. What is wrong if a law university comes to Kashmir,” he added.

“Maybe time has come for an ‘amicable divorce’. It is not only about developmental matters. Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with,” he said.

He said that Kashmir’s integration with the rest of India cannot be facilitated through what he called intermediaries who continuously malign the region. “If Kashmir is to integrate with the rest of the country, it will have to be done without the thrusted service of touts. We cannot have a region slandering Kashmiris non-stop and petitioning the rest of the country that only one region in J&K is with the country and that the other region is a terrorist region,” he said.

Lone also said that Kashmiri sentiment has shifted significantly on regional relations. “I think the people of Kashmir too can’t take it anymore. Talk of reservations and the Kashmiris are crowded out. I am sure the desire for divorce is much much higher in Kashmir than it ever was. Need leadership to call a spade a spade,” he said.

Meanwhile Budgam assembly member, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi also wrote a letter to chief minister Omar Abdullah reminding him of his promise about establishment of National law university in Budgam. “The university should be established in Budgam as per the earlier promise as it had generated hope in the area,” he said.