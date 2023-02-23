: Haryana sarpanch association (HSA) on Wednesday announced to gherao chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh on March 1 if the government failed to accept their demand to withdraw the order of e-tendering of developmental works in villages.

E-tendering of devp works: Sarpanches threaten to intensify agitation

The decision was taken in a state level meeting of the HSA in Kurukshetra and the sarpanches decided to launch an indefinite protest at Panchkula. They said that they will also oppose visits of the ruling BJP and JJP leaders in their villages until their demands are accepted.

The sarpanches accused the BJP-JJP government in the state of curtailing financial powers of the elected representatives by imposing conditions of e-tendering for the developmental works beyond ₹2 lakh.

Association president Ranbir Samain said that all the 29 rights to the village panchayats mentioned in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution should be given to the sarpanches.

Samain said that the rule of online attendance of MGNREGA is also creating problems at many places due to poor network.

Samain said that the ‘right to recall’ rule must apply to the MPs and MLAs first and not just to the sarpanches.

He also demanded ₹30,000 monthly salary for sarpanches and ₹5,000 for panches and that MGNREGA wages be increased to ₹600.