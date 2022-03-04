Evacuated from Ukraine, 5 Punjab students land at Amritsar airport
AMRITSAR: Five students from Punjab, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday. The students were welcomed with drum beats and garlands by their family members and relatives.
Those who returned on Thursday are Mannat Sharma of Amritsar, Sugandha and Gurleenpal Kaur of Mukerian, Sajandeep Singh of Tarn Taran and Milap Singh of Jalandhar.
“Our friends are still stuck there and are in a dire need of help. Indians are facing difficulties in going to Lviv from Kharkhiv. There is no bus or other transport facility. The Indian government should help our people in Kharkiv. Many people are hiding in underground metro stations and army bunkers and they are helpless,” said Milap Singh, who is a sixth-year MBBS student.
Recounting his ordeal in the war-torn country, Sajandeep Singh, also a sixth-year MBBS student, said: “We were forced to stay in a metro train for three days. The train was sealed and we were not even able to get drinking water. At the Poland border, we got some relaxation where the Indian embassy had arranged for food. But, there is no help in Ukraine,” he said, adding that around 1,500 Indians are still stuck in Kharkiv.
“I was studying in Lviv where the situation was much better. I departed from Lviv on March 1,” said Sugandha.
“I am happy after returning to my homeland,” said Mannat Sharma. Parents and family members also thanked the Indian government for extending a helping hand to bring back their children.
