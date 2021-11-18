Evaluation of answer sheet: HC issues notice to Himachal Pradesh University registrar

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the registrar and controller of examination of HP University, Shimla, in a matter related to ‘sheer negligence’ in the evaluation of the answer sheet and causing ‘irreparable loss’ to the career of the petitioner.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sabina passed these orders on a petition filed by Keshav Singh, who alleged that in June 2020, results of the fifth semester of the course he was enrolled in at Government College, Hamirpur, were declared wherein he got 5 marks only out of 70, due to which he could not get admission to NIT. He applied for rechecking after which he scored 47 marks in that paper.

He said the re-evaluation result was declared after counselling of MSc and by that time all seats were filled up and admission of the petitioner was not accepted.

He has alleged that though he again qualified for IIT Jam, 2021, the mental harassment and depression which he faced is irreparable. He lost a period of one year during the era of this cutthroat competition and thousands of people overtook him. He has alleged that due to negligence of the respondent university, he remained deprived of investing his one year for making his career bright.

The court has directed the respondents to file their reply within three weeks.