E-vehicle buyers to get special incentives in Haryana

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the state government will give special incentives to buyers of electric and hybrid e-vehicles so that the upfront cost of their vehicle reduces.

Chautala said that the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy (2022) had been notified and urged people to take advantage of the policy.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce, said the objective of Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy is to promote manufacturing of electric vehicles and its components in the state, besides promoting research and development in the field of electric vehicles.

The key benefits for electric vehicle manufacturers are capital subsidy, employment generation subsidy, patent fee reimbursement, electricity duty exemption, stamp duty reimbursement, seed and conversion fund incentive, State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) reimbursement, and water treatment incentive, he said.

He said the policy also focuses on developing infrastructure across the state to reduce the range anxiety of buyers and provide a conducive infrastructure to boost e-mobility.