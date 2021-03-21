Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Even semester to start from March 24 at Panjab University
Varsity releases revised calendar for 2020-21 academic session; exams will be held from June 28 to July 31 and summer vacations have been scheduled from August 1 to 8
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Even semester to start from March 24 at Panjab University

As per the revised academic calendar for 2020-21, online classes for even semester students of ongoing batches, will start from March 24. For the new batches, classes will start from April 10.

The even semester for the first year postgraduate students will start from April 1. The revised academic calendar was issued to teaching departments, regional centres and affiliated colleges on Friday.

According to the revised calendar, the even semester exams will be held from June 28 to July 31 and summer vacations have been tentatively scheduled from August 1 to 8. However, exams for PG first-year students will be held from July 12 to 31. The next academic session will start from August 9 in PU and its affiliated colleges.

A PU panel had suggested shortening the gap between the current and upcoming academic session to minimise the impact of delay due to pandemic.

The calendar was revised amid the delay in the start of academic term and odd-semester examinations which was scheduled to be held in December, but was postponed to February, due to the Covid outbreak.

Meanwhile, PU’s dean university instruction (DUI), VR Sinha, on Saturday said that the ongoing online exams of the varsity will continue as per schedule.

