Evening walker loses gold chain to snatcher in Panchkula

A 36-year-old woman, out for an evening walk near her house in Sector 25 on Wednesday, fell prey to a snatcher, who made off with her gold chain.

A youth snatched a woman’s gold chain from her neck and fled on foot in Panchkula’s Sector 25. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Sheela Malik, a homemaker, said while she was taking a walk around 5.30 pm, a youth approached her from behind. Before she could react, he suddenly snatched her gold chain from her neck and fled on foot. She raised the alarm, but he managed to make good his escape.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Acting on Malik’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. If proven, the charge is punishable with up to 10 years in jail along with a fine of ₹25,000.