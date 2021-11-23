Every problem in Punjab can be solved with political will: Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said every problem that Punjab was faced with today could be solved with political will.

Interacting with industrialists and traders from Batala and Gurdaspur as part of the party’s dialogue programme ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections, Sisodia said before the formation of AAP government Delhi witnessed 7-hour power cuts but the party achieved the target of round-the-clock electricity supply due to political will.

The average income graph of the country was increasing which was affecting the consumers, he said. “The question arises that if the average income has increased, then where is this money going? This clearly means a lack of political will,” the AAP leader added.

The government, he said, should maintain cordial relations with the business community as the state and the country would prosper if the businesses flourish.

“Traders and retailers in Delhi were afraid of raids and challans besides high taxes. But due to the political will of AAP, the tax was reduced from 12 per cent to 5 and, surprisingly, the government received 1 per cent more tax than last year,” he claimed.

The gross domestic product (GDP) in the national capital grew by 13 per cent despite Covid-19 restrictions.

“The national per capita income is 1.35 lakh while the same is 3.54 lakh in Delhi. We have started a Skill University in Delhi to address the needs of the entrepreneurs so that the students can get employment as soon as they complete their studies,” he said.