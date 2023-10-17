Ex Meham MLA retires from active politics, hands over baton to son

Former Meham legislator and senior Congress leader Anand Singh Dangi has announced retirement from active politics and handed over his political legacy to his son Balram Dangi. During a rally in Meham on Sunday, the veteran Congress leader said “It is the right time to sow new crops.”

“If a crop is sown at the right time, it will give good yield. This is also applicable to politics and now I have decided to launch my son Balram in politics. I want him to serve the people of Meham and contest the next assembly poll from here. I will monitor the entire political activities of Balram and my doors will be always open for my workers. I will continue to serve the people of Meham despite not contesting the poll,” Dangi added.

The former Meham MLA credited Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda for the passing of the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line and criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for taking credit for the railway line, which is a major poll issue in the Meham constituency of Rohtak.

Deepender Hooda, Rohtak MLA BB Batra and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan were present at the rally when Dangi expressed willingness to pitch his son from Meham and none of them raised objection.

