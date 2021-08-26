Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Akali minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal’s presence
chandigarh news

Ex-Akali minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal’s presence

AAP national convener criticises controversial remarks of Sidhu’s adviser on Kashmir, says from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one
By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference after welcoming former Akali minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan (right) into the party fold as Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann looks on at Sekhwan village in Gurdaspur district on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Sewa Singh Sekhwan, 71, a former Akali minister and senior leader of Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his house in Gurdaspur district on Thursday.

With this move, Sekhwan has changed three political parties in three years. “I was keeping unwell for the past several months, but no politician came to enquire after my health. It is Kejriwal ji who visited me in this hour. I am grateful to him,” Sekhwan said.

Also read: Jaishankar says Afghan situation critical, evacuation priority at all-party meet

Inducting Sekhwan into the party, Kejriwal said, “He and his family have done a lot for Punjab and made great contribution in the politics of the state. Today, he has become a part of our family to serve the state.”

“We want such a Punjab where all people can enjoy peace, harmony and equal rights,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the controversial remarks made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser Malwinder Singh Mali over social media, he said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one and nobody can disintegrate it. Punjab is a border state, any statement should be made with wisdom here.”

Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann, state unit in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chaddha, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema besides party leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Baljinder Kaur and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur were present at Thursday’s event.

Sekhwan was keeping a low profile

Sekhwan, a former senior vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Sanyukt), had been keeping a low profile since former minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura joined their hands in June.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura—the Akali leaders, who parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal over its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s style of working—had formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after dissolving their factions, the SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).

The SAD (Taksali) was formed by Brahmpura, Sekhwan and former MP Ratan Singh Ajnala in December 2018 after the trio leaders had raised a banner of revolt against the SAD. Last year, Dhindsa floated the SAD (Democratic). From SAD (T), Sekhwan was the first to join hands with Dhindsa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man shot dead, woman injured after fight with restaurant owner over cold meal

Punjab Police recover 16kg of heroin being smuggled from J&K

MDS admissions: Internship completion cut-off date extended

Farmers gherao Ashwani Sharma, other BJP leaders in Jalandhar over agri laws
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP