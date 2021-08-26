Ex-Akali minister Sekhwan joins AAP in Kejriwal’s presence

Sewa Singh Sekhwan, 71, a former Akali minister and senior leader of Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at his house in Gurdaspur district on Thursday.

With this move, Sekhwan has changed three political parties in three years. “I was keeping unwell for the past several months, but no politician came to enquire after my health. It is Kejriwal ji who visited me in this hour. I am grateful to him,” Sekhwan said.

Inducting Sekhwan into the party, Kejriwal said, “He and his family have done a lot for Punjab and made great contribution in the politics of the state. Today, he has become a part of our family to serve the state.”

“We want such a Punjab where all people can enjoy peace, harmony and equal rights,” he said.

Reacting to the controversial remarks made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s adviser Malwinder Singh Mali over social media, he said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one and nobody can disintegrate it. Punjab is a border state, any statement should be made with wisdom here.”

Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann, state unit in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chaddha, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema besides party leaders Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA Baljinder Kaur and Manjeet Singh Bilaspur were present at Thursday’s event.

Sekhwan was keeping a low profile

Sekhwan, a former senior vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Sanyukt), had been keeping a low profile since former minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura joined their hands in June.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura—the Akali leaders, who parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal over its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s style of working—had formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after dissolving their factions, the SAD (Democratic) and SAD (Taksali).

The SAD (Taksali) was formed by Brahmpura, Sekhwan and former MP Ratan Singh Ajnala in December 2018 after the trio leaders had raised a banner of revolt against the SAD. Last year, Dhindsa floated the SAD (Democratic). From SAD (T), Sekhwan was the first to join hands with Dhindsa.