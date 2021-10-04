Exam held for 560 posts of SIs in Punjab Police scrapped, fresh schedule soon

Amid reports of cheating and malpractices, the Punjab government on Sunday scrapped the examinations conducted to fill 560 posts of sub-inspectors (SIs) in the police force. The police department took the decision on the directions of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The common computer-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres (investigation, district, armed police and intelligence) were held from August 17 to August 24 at different centres in the state.

A fresh schedule of the recruitment process will be notified shortly.

A state government spokesperson said that complaints of malpractices were received from Mohali, Patiala and Khanna and three FIRs were registered in this regard.

On September 15, the director general police (DGP) had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP Parmod Ban to probe the matter. “The SIT has arrested 20 accused wanted in three FIRs”, added the spokesperson.

The recruitment board constituted for the recruitment had also recommended scrapping of examinations.