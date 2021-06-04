Ex-army chief fails to join probe, FIR against Capt’s relative cancelled

A Patiala court has accepted the cancelation report of Punjab Police in an FIR in which former army chief General JJ Singh (retd) was a complainant, and another armyman Captain Amarjit Singh Jeji (retd), a relative of CM Captain Amarinder Singh was accused.

The case hit the headlines during the 2017 assembly elections in which General JJ Singh was a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate against Amarinder from the Patiala assembly segment.

On February 8, 2017, Gen JJ Singh lodged a complaint against Capt Amarjit Singh (retd), grandson of freedom fighter Sewa Singh Thikriwala, for stopping him from garlanding the latter’s statue during his election campaign on January 24.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, Gen Singh alleged that he was carrying out a cycle rally during his campaign and on the way, he wanted to pay tributes to Thikriwala, but the accused stopped him from garlanding the freedom fighter’s statue.

In fact, the SAD nominee was publicly snubbed by Captain Amarjit, who had accused the former of using the statue of Thikriwala for political gains. After a verbal duel, Gen Singh put the garland on the outer boundary wall of monument.

However, after losing elections, Gen Singh failed to join investigation. The police sent several reminders to him, but to no avail. Later, the police filed cancelation report in court, which also issued several summons, but he didn’t appear.