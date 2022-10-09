Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Army man held for duping job aspirants in Pathankot

Ex-Army man held for duping job aspirants in Pathankot

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 06:05 PM IST

The accused has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery by registering a case and would be produced in local court and would be taken on remand, said police.

Based on a tip-off, the Pathankot police personnel intercepted him and immediately brought him to book. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot

Police on Sunday arrested a former Army man for allegedly duping innocent people on pretext of getting them recruited in the security forces.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal of Pathankot. Police said the accused, who had been impersonating as an Army recruitment officer, was absconding since 2016.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pathankot, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that they had got a tip-off that Mohan Lal, who had served in the Army, had been masquerading as Army recruitment officer from Amritsar and cheated unemployed youth promising jobs in the Armed forces. Based on a tip-off, the Pathankot police personnel intercepted him and immediately brought him to book, he said.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused admitted of the crime that he had duped many unemployed youth on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Army and extracted huge amounts of money from them. It had also come to fore that the accused is a habitual offender and wanted in three FIRs registered at different police stations in district Gurdaspur and Pathankot. He was declared proclaimed offender by the honourable court and the accused had been at large since 2016,” he said.

The accused had been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery by registering a case. Khakh said the arrested accused would be produced in the local court and would be taken on remand for further investigation of the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP