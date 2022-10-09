Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-Army man held for duping job aspirants in Pathankot

Ex-Army man held for duping job aspirants in Pathankot

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 06:05 PM IST

The accused has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to cheating, forgery by registering a case and would be produced in local court and would be taken on remand, said police.

Based on a tip-off, the Pathankot police personnel intercepted him and immediately brought him to book. (HT photo)
Based on a tip-off, the Pathankot police personnel intercepted him and immediately brought him to book. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot

Police on Sunday arrested a former Army man for allegedly duping innocent people on pretext of getting them recruited in the security forces.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal of Pathankot. Police said the accused, who had been impersonating as an Army recruitment officer, was absconding since 2016.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pathankot, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that they had got a tip-off that Mohan Lal, who had served in the Army, had been masquerading as Army recruitment officer from Amritsar and cheated unemployed youth promising jobs in the Armed forces. Based on a tip-off, the Pathankot police personnel intercepted him and immediately brought him to book, he said.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused admitted of the crime that he had duped many unemployed youth on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Army and extracted huge amounts of money from them. It had also come to fore that the accused is a habitual offender and wanted in three FIRs registered at different police stations in district Gurdaspur and Pathankot. He was declared proclaimed offender by the honourable court and the accused had been at large since 2016,” he said.

The accused had been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery by registering a case. Khakh said the arrested accused would be produced in the local court and would be taken on remand for further investigation of the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out