Ex-Armyman absconding after killing wife, daughter in Patiala

An ex-Armyman is on the run after allegedly killing his estranged wife and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon in Sanaur town of the district due to an ongoing domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday.

SSP Deepak Parek said the attacker has been identified as Gurmukh Singh and an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder) has been registered against him and another co-accused. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the duo, who is absconding.

The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Kaur (45) and the couple’s daughter Navdeep Kaur (18).

The couple was living separately. Gurmukh, who is retired from military, is from Budhlada town and travelled 100 kms to Bhunerheri in Sanaur, where his estranged wife and daughter lived, to commit the crime on Monday evening.

According to sources, Gurmukh tried to kill his wife and daughter when they were going to the market by hitting them with his car. Later, he chased them in a street and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing from the spot.

Man arrested for killing wife, her parents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar A man, working as a private security guard, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and her parents with his service revolver in Jalandhar over a domestic dispute, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, city, Suhail Mir said the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Mir said that the revolver with which the crime was executed on Monday night has also been taken into custody.

According to information, Sunil and his wife Shilpi got married about three years ago and used to frequently engage in fights. He had called his father-in-law Ashok Kumar and mother-in-law Krishna to his residence in Shiv Nagar on Monday night to settle the dispute. This was Sunil’s third marriage and the couple has a two-year-old son.

