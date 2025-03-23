Excise revenue surpasses 10 cr for 1st time, says Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema

Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the state’s excise revenue has seen an “unprecedented” cumulative growth over the past three years, rising from ₹6,254 crore to over ₹10,200 crore. Punjab finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema

“For the first time in Punjab’s history, the excise revenue will surpass the five-digit mark with the target of ₹10,145 crore for the financial year 2024-25,” he said.

He said the department has received overwhelming response in its ongoing e-tender process for the allotment of retail liquor licences for the fiscal year 2025-26. He said a reserve price of ₹9,017 crore was set up for 207 retail liquor groups. As of March 20, 179 of these groups, accounting for 87% of the total, have been successfully allotted, fetching ₹8,681 crore along with an additional ₹871 crore as premium against the reserved price of ₹7,810 crore.

Cheema expressed confidence in achieving the target of ₹11,020 crore for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26. He said the tremendous response to the e-tendering process suggests that the department is likely to surpass this target, potentially reaching approximately ₹11800 crores, which would represent a 16% increase over the previous year’s excise revenue.

Criticising the previous governments, he said that during the Congress regime from 2002 to 2007, excise revenue declined by 6.9%, falling from ₹1,462 crore in 2002 to ₹1,363 crore in 2007. “During the decade-long SAD-BJP rule, the term mafia became synonymous with governance and the excise revenue dropped from ₹4,796 crore in 2015-16 to ₹4,400 crore in 2016-17 due to a policy designed to benefit cronies,” Cheema alleged.

According to the minister, the Congress regime from 2017 to 2022 followed a similar trajectory, with excise revenue stagnating for first three years and reaching just ₹6,200 crore by 2021-22. He also recalled the tragic hooch incident during the Congress tenure that claimed 128 lives.