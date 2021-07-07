Excise revenue up by 28% in first quarter: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that the state’s excise revenue has registered a 28% increase in the first quarter.

Chautala, who holds the excise and taxation portfolio, said that about ₹1,751 crore revenue has been earned by the state government from liquor trade during the first quarter of 2021-22 (April to June, 2021) as against ₹1,370 crore during the corresponding period the previous year.

Chautala said the excise wing of the department has collected a revenue of ₹1,004 crore during June this year as compared to ₹586 crore earned in June, 2020.

The minister said 1,004 zones of retail liquor vends have been renewed in 2021-22 and the department has achieved a revenue of ₹3,201 crore from renewal of these zones against a license fee of ₹2,910 crore in the previous year.

He said that the process of allotment of remaining 159 zones for e-tendering has started and till now 12 rounds through e-tendering have been successfully completed.

He added that L-1BF licenses for wholesale trade of imported foreign liquor (BIO) have been granted by way of inviting online applications. Total 14 applicants have been shortlisted as eligible applicants for grant of L-1BF after receiving their applications through online departmental portal.

He said that 90 cases of excise law violations during the lockdown period were decided and a penalty of about ₹63.15 crore has been imposed under Section 72-E of the Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment) Act, 2020.

While recovery of about ₹6.56 crore has been made, a number of liquor license holders have filed appeal before the excise and taxation commissioner (ETC).