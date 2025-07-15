Ex-CJI Khanna to be distinguished professor at Himachal Pradesh National Law University

Former Chief Justice of India, justice Sanjiv Khanna, will be a distinguished professor at Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, shared university in a statement on Monday. Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna (HT Photo)

Distinguished professor is an honorary academic title awarded to exceptionally accomplished and recognised faculty members at universities.

Khanna, the 51st Chief Justice of India, retired on May 13, 2025. Elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 18, 2019, justice Khanna held several prominent positions during his tenure.

The varsity said that Khanna shares a longstanding and distinguished relationship with it, having previously served as its visitor. “His association has been marked by deep commitment to the cause of legal education and institutional growth. His consent to serve in this prestigious capacity is a matter of great academic significance and pride for the entire HPNLU community,” said the statement.

Professor Priti Saxena, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, had requested justice Khanna to be the distinguished professor, which he accepted.

Saxena said, “Justice Khanna’s acceptance to join HPNLU as distinguished professor marks not only a great honour but also a transformative milestone for the university, as his wisdom, vast experience, and steadfast commitment to the rule of law will significantly enrich the institution’s academic and research endeavours.”