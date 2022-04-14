Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after the latter accused him of employing underage children at his hotel.
The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar.
In his statement, the complainant said Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area, had children working as waiters at his hotel. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day’s work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
The complainant further alleged that Thapar later went on to threaten him. The incident was witnessed by locals, some of whom recorded it on their mobile phones. An enraged Thapar can be seen in the clips.
Head Constable Varinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said Thapar has been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Notably, the complainant had earlier filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against construction of a hotel by Thapar in the residential area.
Raju Thapar’s wife, Indu Thapar is sitting councillor from Ward Number 83.
-
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
-
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
-
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
-
Let the show begin: Open-air theatre inaugurated at Pune’s Bhandarkar Institute
PUNE An open-air theatre was inaugurated at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute on Thursday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, three years after its work started. The speciality of this open-air theatre is that an 83-year-old banyan tree will be at its centre. In 1937, the tree was planted by the then executive chairman of the institute, Vaijnath Kashinath Rajwade. The minister said the theatre will be useful for many artists in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics