Ex-councillor’s godown misused for drug trade demolished in Ambala

The district administration razed an illegal structure belonging to a former independent councillor, Rajesh Kumar, who has been booked in a drug case, in the Deha Basti area of Ambala cantonment on Thursday.

The structure, built on government land near his house in the colony, was bulldozed in police presence around 9.30am, officials said.

Rajesh Kumar and his son, Prince, are behind bars in the case as the family and neighbours allegedly attacked a police team on April 6 when a raid was being conducted to arrest his wife Guddi for supplying drugs.

Though Guddi and other family members managed to flee, police got hold of the father and son. At least 260g of heroin and 1,500 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the godown that was razed.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that during interrogation, Rajesh had admitted about his illegal activities. He said gold and silver ornaments were also recovered from Punjab based on inputs provided by Rajesh.

“Rajesh confessed that he built the godown on MC land earmarked for a Sulabh shauchalay (public toilet). Later, a case was registered on the complaint of the executive officer of Ambala Sadar municipal council for encroaching on government land,” the SP said.