Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal

Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district
In the past year, the Karnal police have busted multiple gangs from Uttar Pradesh involved in vehicle-lifting, buffalo thefts and arms smuggling. (iStock)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district.

According to Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations.

These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road. Police have decided to upgrade the Jundla police post under Karnal sub-division as well to lessen the burden of the existing police stations.

Officials said upgrade of these police posts will help improve policing in Yamuna belt of the district.

“In the past year, the Karnal police have busted multiple gangs from Uttar Pradesh involved in vehicle-lifting, buffalo thefts and arms smuggling. There was a need to improve vigil in the area to ensure timely action against the miscreants,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, adding that after setting up of the said police stations, cops will be able to take quick action.

SP Punia said a proposal in this regard has been sent to the police headquarters and steps are being taken to effectively prevent and detect crime for public convenience while lessening burden on the existing police stations.

He said everything regarding the infrastructure upgrade and requirements of the staff has been mentioned in the proposal.

At present, Karnal has 17 police stations including two women police stations and one traffic police station. With the upgrading of the said three police posts, the strength will increase to 20, besides 13 police posts.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Thursday, April 21, 2022
