Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district.
According to Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations.
These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road. Police have decided to upgrade the Jundla police post under Karnal sub-division as well to lessen the burden of the existing police stations.
Officials said upgrade of these police posts will help improve policing in Yamuna belt of the district.
“In the past year, the Karnal police have busted multiple gangs from Uttar Pradesh involved in vehicle-lifting, buffalo thefts and arms smuggling. There was a need to improve vigil in the area to ensure timely action against the miscreants,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, adding that after setting up of the said police stations, cops will be able to take quick action.
SP Punia said a proposal in this regard has been sent to the police headquarters and steps are being taken to effectively prevent and detect crime for public convenience while lessening burden on the existing police stations.
He said everything regarding the infrastructure upgrade and requirements of the staff has been mentioned in the proposal.
At present, Karnal has 17 police stations including two women police stations and one traffic police station. With the upgrading of the said three police posts, the strength will increase to 20, besides 13 police posts.
Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
Wheat procurement reaches half-way mark
The food and civil supplies department, Punjab, on Wednesday reached half-way of the procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes fixed at the onset of wheat procurement on April 1. “It is an accomplishment that Punjab's four procurement agencies and Centre's Food Corporation of India have successfully accomplished 50% of the total target within 20 days after the start of the wheat procurement,” said a state government spokesperson.
Despite taking appointment, DGP didn’t meet us: BJP delegation
A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday alleged that despite taking a prior appointment to meet the DGP, the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra didn't meet them. The delegation led by state general secretaries Rajesh Bagga and Jeevan Gupta claimed that despite taking a prior appointment with the Punjab DGP, VK Bhawra, he didn't meet them.
