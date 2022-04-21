Ex-councillor’s godown misused for drug trade demolished in Ambala
The district administration razed an illegal structure belonging to a former independent councillor, Rajesh Kumar, who has been booked in a drug case, in the Deha Basti area of Ambala cantonment on Thursday.
Also read: Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
The structure, built on government land near his house in the colony, was bulldozed in police presence around 9.30am, officials said.
Rajesh Kumar and his son, Prince, are behind bars in the case as the family and neighbours allegedly attacked a police team on April 6 when a raid was being conducted to arrest his wife Guddi for supplying drugs.
Though Guddi and other family members managed to flee, police got hold of the father and son. At least 260g of heroin and 1,500 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the godown that was razed.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that during interrogation, Rajesh had admitted about his illegal activities. He said gold and silver ornaments were also recovered from Punjab based on inputs provided by Rajesh.
“Rajesh confessed that he built the godown on MC land earmarked for a Sulabh shauchalay (public toilet). Later, a case was registered on the complaint of the executive officer of Ambala Sadar municipal council for encroaching on government land,” the SP said.
-
Delhi Police arrests Nigerian drug peddler with heroin worth ₹2.70 crore
Under the operation 'Varchasva', a 29-year old Nigerian national in Dwarka was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday and high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crore was recovered from his possession. "We have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 270 grams of high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crores (2,70,00,000) in the international market," said Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka.
-
DK Shivkumar: BJP turned Karnataka into corruption capital of country
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that it had turned the state into the "corruption capital of the country". Shivakumar alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to contractor Santosh Patil. The Congress leader further claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect former Minister KS Eshwarappa in the related case.
-
BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary shot dead outside residence in Mayur Vihar
A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. The deceased, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said. According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm. The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area.
-
Delhiwale: Keeping the departed souls alive
Delhi’s Sunder Nursery was set up as part of the park’s ‘Dedicate a Bench’ programme for citizens to raise a public memorial for their loved ones. Almost every such bench is inscribed with intensely personal odes, some illuminating a person’s world in just a few words.
-
Slight drop in mercury in city, further respite in store today
The IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. It is a severe heatwave when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics