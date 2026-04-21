Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) vice-chancellor Mahavir Singh on Monday directed officials to execute examination related works “with the utmost caution and responsibility”.

The VC affirmed that the university administration remains continuously committed to making the examination system even more robust, transparent, and credible. (File)

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The statement comes after a high-level meeting chaired by him regarding the confidentiality of answer scripts.

This comes after HPU had, a day before, constituted an inquiry committee seeking a report on the recent incident of answer sheets being transported in the bus used by students.

The meeting assumes significance after HPU had courted controversy after a video was widely shared on social media regarding the annual answer sheets being transported through ordinary public buses used by students instead of secured channels and a video showing answer sheets lying unattended on the Sanjauli Bypass Road.

“The preliminary inquiry into the incident pointed out that there was no deviation from the practice of transporting the answer sheets to university. In the city answer sheets are brought through messengers which was done in this case also. From remote areas the answer sheets are brought in through post while the van of the secret branch is also deployed to get the answer sheets from outstation,” said VC while talking to HT on the phone.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “We will be issuing warning to the college and direct them to be more responsible. Though no violation has been found in the preliminary report.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We will be issuing warning to the college and direct them to be more responsible. Though no violation has been found in the preliminary report.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The student organisation SFI had accused university authorities of negligence in the transportation of answer sheets, thereby raising questions about the confidentiality of the examinations. “Given the sensitive nature of the matter an inquiry committee is constituted, which will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire episode and submit its detailed report shortly,” said the statement issued by VC Mahavir Singh on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student organisation SFI had accused university authorities of negligence in the transportation of answer sheets, thereby raising questions about the confidentiality of the examinations. “Given the sensitive nature of the matter an inquiry committee is constituted, which will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire episode and submit its detailed report shortly,” said the statement issued by VC Mahavir Singh on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} VC unequivocally stated that maintaining the confidentiality, fairness, and transparency of the examination process has always been the university administration’s top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VC unequivocally stated that maintaining the confidentiality, fairness, and transparency of the examination process has always been the university administration’s top priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The VC affirmed that the university administration remains continuously committed to making the examination system even more robust, transparent, and credible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VC affirmed that the university administration remains continuously committed to making the examination system even more robust, transparent, and credible. {{/usCountry}}

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