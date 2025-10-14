Executive council meet of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi varsity: Regularly update curriculum to meet objectives of NEP 2020: LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed authorities of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to regularly update curriculum to meet objectives of NEP 2020. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (File)

Addressing 36th meeting of executive council of the university, at Raj Bhawan here, LG discussed several important academic and administrative issues and gave in-principle approval to various agenda points presented during the meeting.

He directed the university to take a comprehensive review of the various important initiatives and programmes to regularly update the curriculum to meet the objectives of National Education Policy-2020 and transforming SMVDU into a premier educational institute at the national level.

He highlighted the need for a dedicated focus on lifelong learning skill and community engagement, increasing enrolment, industry collaboration and networking, skill enhancement through short term courses, research, innovation and incubation, patents, strengthening of faculty and staff and the introduction of new programs from the upcoming academic year.

Sinha directed the university to establish a specialised faculty for languages to offer integrated courses in Hindi, Dogri, French, and German. He emphasized on encouraging students enrolled in foreign languages and technical courses to also pursue Hindi and Dogri languages.

He also instructed the SMVDU to implement the complete digitalisation of all university records.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing projects and construction works in the University, implementation of NEP-2020, important matters pertaining to admissions, recruitment, faculty career advancement, non-functional promotions for non-teaching staff, end to end digitisation of student life cycle management process and utilisation of e-Samarth dashboard.