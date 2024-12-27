Ex-IAS officer Parampal moves CAT to recall resignation

Parampal Kaur, former IAS officer and daughter-in-law of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections in May this year, has approached the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to withdraw her resignation dated May 9 and to be treated as voluntarily retired. Parampal Kaur, former IAS officer and daughter-in-law of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections in May this year, has approached the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to withdraw her resignation dated May 9 and to be treated as voluntarily retired. (HT File)

She has also sought directions to the state and central governments to allow her to withdraw her resignation. The CAT has adjourned the matter to January 16 as the CAT bench member Anjali Bhawra recused herself from the case on the day of the hearing. The case is listed before Division Bench 2 on the next date.

In her application, Parampal stated she be treated as having been voluntarily retired and granted all consequential benefits from April 10 this year.

Parampal, who fought election from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, alleged that the resignation letter was submitted under pressure from the Government of Punjab as it was denying her no dues certificate/NOC even as she had already voluntarily retired from service vide order dated April 10.

She said while being posted as managing director, Punjab state industrial development corporation, she had submitted a request for voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) due to personal and domestic reasons. As no action was taken by the department of personnel, Punjab, on her application, she approached the ministry of home and sought voluntary retirement as it was the cadre controlling authority. The ministry of home accepted her application for voluntary retirement.

Prior to her voluntary retirement, she was allotted a government accommodation in the year 2016 while being posted as additional deputy commissioner, Bathinda, she sought no dues certificate/NOC from the Bathinda deputy commissioner. The government, however, refused to grant the certificates while relying upon an order dated May 8 this year. Left with no other alternative, she resigned from the service to exercise her constitutional and statutory right to contest elections, she stated.

In May this year, the Punjab government had turned down her plea for voluntary retirement and had then asked her to resume her duties.